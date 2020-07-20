Mahmous Mousavi Majd, an Iranian citizen who was convicted of spying for the CIA and Mossad, has been executed early on Monday. This was announced by Mizan Online, the news agency of the judiciary of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Spokesman of the judiciary branch Gholam-Hossein Esmaeili had pronounced the death penalty on June 9. According to the judicial investigation, Majd had been in contact with the US and Zionist intelligence agencies, and had given them updates on several individuals and organisations in Iran.

The report also included details on the person of Mahmoud Mousavi Majd. The executed spy reportedly lived in Syria for several years, due to his father’s business activities there. Fluent in Arabic and English, Majd worked as a translator in Syria until the start of the Syrian Civil War in 2011. Eventually, he established contact with a CIA espionage officer, providing intelligence to foreign powers in exchange for money.

According to the Mizan Online report, Mahmoud Mousavi Majd was found guilty of spying on Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani, the leader of the Quds Force of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps who was killed in a US terrorist attack in Baghdad in January.

Earlier this month, Agnes Callamard, United Nations Special Rapporteur on Extrajudicial, Summary or Arbitrary Executions, called the killing of Qassem Soleimani, Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis and several other people by the US strike on January 3 “unlawful” and a “violation of every single principle not only governing international law, but governing international relations.”

“Had an official from a so-called ‘democratic’ Western country been targeted in such a manner, that country would have considered the attack as an act of aggression and as declaration of war,” Callamard concluded.