The Iraqi Ministry of Defence announced on Friday that Iraqi warplanes have carried out precision airstrikes against the Daesh terrorist organisation.

“A joint operation was carried out by the Iraqi force, in accordance with accurate intelligence gathering regarding Daesh militants in the Tea Valley area of Daquq district, Kirkuk province,” the Iraqi Ministry of Defence said in a statement.

“The strikes resulted in the destruction of two Honda-type vehicles used by Daesh militants to carry out their terrorist operations, as well as the destruction of a pick-up vehicle and a fuel tank, the statement added.

Iraqi security forces continue to search, clean up and pursue remnants of Daesh across the country, to ensure that the group and its fleeing elements do not re-emerge.

In December 2017, Iraq declared the liberation of its entire territory from Daesh, after nearly three and a half years of confrontations with the terrorist group, which at one point had occupied about a third of the country.