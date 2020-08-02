A senior leader affiliated to the Islah party, the Yemeni branch of the Muslims Brotherhood, has Sunday revealed the organisation’s plans to counter Saudi and Emirati attempts to exclude them from developments in the war.

Activists circulated a video footage of a leader in the group named Abdo Farhan Salem, as he was speaking during a secret meeting of Islah.

https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=895041251016760

“Iran wants to ease the pressure, and Turkey has promised to send weapons and vehicles,” he said, praising the two countries while criticising the Islah Party’s erstwhile ally Saudi Arabia.

“Saudi Arabia could not stand up to the Houthis, and entered our territory,” he said, vowing that Saudi Arabia would “not hold out for a moment” in the face of what he called a new alliance that Islah would be part of.

Salem vowed to storm al-Mokha city at the earliest opportunity, in what he described as a “round of fight”, referring to their preparation for a large-scale operation against Tariq Saleh, a mercenary leader loyal to the UAE.

Abdo Farhan Salem is currently an advisor in Taiz, a city held by Islah Party militias but besieged by units loyal to the National Salvation Government in Sana’a.