New reports claim that a number of Egyptian and Emirati military experts have arrived on the island of Mayyun, the most important island on the Yemeni west coast, in order to arrange the establishment of a military base for the Zionist entity of “Israel”.

Ali Mohsen, editor-in-chief of the Akhbar Alyoum newspaper, which is generally supportive of the Saudi-backed Hadi puppet government, said that the team is “currently conducting geological surveys and arrangements for the establishment of a military base.”

He added that “the move reveals the extent of the absurdity that has reached the Emiratis who are in control of the west coast, which is to make deals with foreign countries to sell Yemeni islands.”

An Israeli military delegation arrived a few days ago on the west coast of Yemen, while Israeli media have recently openly highlighted Tel Aviv’s ambitions on the Yemeni coastlines

The Zionists media praised the UAE’s moves to take control of several strategic sites, which provide a route of navigation to the Zionist Red Sea settlement of Eilat.

“Israel has begun to support certain Arab factions,” Hebrew media agency Channel 12 reported recently, confirming Israel’s ambitions in the Bab al-Mandab Strait.

Collaboration between Israel, Egypt and the UAE has reached new heights over the last few years, with Emirati officials meeting with influential Zionist figures and cooperating in the war against Yemen.