A leading figure in the Islah Party, an ally of Saudi Arabia in the invasion of Yemen, has revealed that a number of UAE and Israeli intelligence officers have arrived on the island of Socotra in order to make arrangements for the establishment of military bases in important and sensitive locations in the archipelago, according to Yemen Press Agency.

The visit of the UAE-Israeli delegation specifically targeted the Jamjumah center in the Momi area, the east of the island, as well as the Qattnan center in the west, which is located in the highest mountain range overlooking the international maritime route passing by the island.

The UAE-Israeli move on the island of Socotra comes after an announcement of direct normalisation of ties between Abu Dhabi and the Zionist entity.

Earlier, local media revealed leaks stating that the head of intelligence of the United Arab Emirates, Tahnoon bin Zayed, had sent a letter to Hadi puppet government, asking the Saudi-backed Yemeni government in exile to keep Socotra out of any negotiated peace deal with southern Yemeni separatists.

The Zionist media itself has not hidden its interest in Socotra island. Many statements by officials of the Zionist entity have expressed their aspirations for an effective presence on the island of Socotra.