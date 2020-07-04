The Italian National Commission for the Control of Arms Sales confirmed that its country continues to impose a ban on arms sales to countries participating in the aggression against Yemen.

The director of the commission, Alberto Cotillo, said in a hearing before the Foreign Affairs Committee in the Italian parliament, that the Commission remains committed to the decision issued by the Italian parliament on the prevention of arms sales to Saudi Arabia and the countries participating on the Saudi side in the war on Yemen.

He explained that the Commission has abided by the recommendations of parliament, and therefore continues to impose an absolute ban on the exports of bombs, missiles and all related equipment.

He stressed that no sale permit was granted in this regard, and that previously issued permits had been suspended.

On June 26, 2019, the Italian House of Representatives approved a bill that would halt the sale of arms to Saudi Arabia and the UAE, in order to ensure that Italian arms are not used in practices that violate international humanitarian law during the invasion of Yemen.

Italy is in a relatively unique position amongst Western nations due to its consistent refusal to sell weapons to the Saudi-led invaders.