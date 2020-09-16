Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, responded to western media allegations about an alleged Iranian plan to assassinate a US ambassador.

“The habitual liars have bamboozled Donald Trump and misled him by raising false warnings, which led him to assassinate the first enemy of ISIS [General Qassim Soleimani],” Zarif reminded the world on Tuesday.

“Now they are trying to sucker him into the mother of all quagmire, by leaking a new false alarm,” the minister said in reference to allegations by US newspaper Politico claiming that there is an Iranian plan to assassinate the US ambassador to South Africa.

“It’s time to wake up,” Zarif stated on Twitter.

The Iranian Foreign Minister concluded by stressing that “the time of vigilance has come.”