The King of Jordan, Abdullah II, has stressed that any unilateral Israeli action to annex land in the West Bank is unacceptable and would undermine the chances of peace and stability in the region, the Petra News agency reported.

The move came during a meeting of the Jordanian king with Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry at at Al Husseiniya Palace on Sunday.

During the meeting, the King of Jordan reaffirmed Jordan’s steadfast position and called for a comprehensive and just peace, based on the two-state solution, guaranteeing the establishment of an independent, sovereign, and viable Palestinian state on the 4 June 1967 lines, with East Jerusalem as its capital.

This position is consistent with the policies of the Kingdom of Jordan, which has long ago recognized the Zionist entity and supports its existance within pre-1967 borders.

The meeting also emphasized the importance of maintaining coordination and consultation on issues of mutual concern, in line with shared interests and in service of Arab causes.

The Egyptian foreign minister warned at a joint press conference with his Jordanian counterpart Ayman al-Safadi of the danger of “any annexation of the Palestinian territories on the path of peace and a two-state solution.”

“We must find a way to resume the political process, leading to the establishment of a Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital,” Shoukry said.

For his part, Ayman al-Safadi said that Jordan and Egypt are in the same position of rejecting annexation, which “would have disastrous consequences not only for the two-state solution, but also for all efforts aimed at achieving a just peace.”

“We warn once again that annexation will kill the two-state solution and make the one-state option inevitable,” he added.

“Our efforts are continuing to stop annexation and progress towards a genuine peace process that will push the parties to the table of dialogue on the basis of international law and in accordance with the two-state solution,” al-Safadi concluded.