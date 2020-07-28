Leader of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, Kim Jong Un has reiterated that his country will not give up its nuclear arsenal, stressing that Pyongyang’s nuclear weapons guarantee its security, state media reported Tuesday.

Kim addressed a veterans’ meeting on the 67th anniversary of the 1953 armistice that de facto ended the Korean War, the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said.

“Thanks to our credible and effective nuclear deterrent and self-defense, there will never be a word of war on this land,” Kim Jong Un was quoted as saying.

“Our national security and our future will be guaranteed forever,” he said.

Pyongyang insists on its need for nuclear deterrence, do prevent what it describes as a possible US invasion. The nation has spent decades developing their own nuclear arsenal despite imperialist sanctions.

Around three million Koreans were killed in the three-year Korean War, in which the United States bombed every single city and town in the DPRK. While the conflict was ended by a ceasefire in 1953, the DPRK and South Korea officially still remain in a state of war, as no peace treaty was ever signed.

The inter-Korean relationship has been deadlocked for months, after the collapse of the Hanoi summit between Kim Jong Un and US President Donald Trump last year.

The nuclear negotiations stalled when the search for concessions the DPRK could make in exchange for sanctions relief ended in failure.

Kim announced in December that he had terminated an understanding on nuclear and ballistic tests, and Pyongyang has repeatedly said it has no intention of continuing the talks unless Washington halts its hostile policies towards the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea.

The maintenance of a nuclear deterrence arsenal is a generally accepted concept in international politics. Aside from the United States, France and the UK, countries like India and Pakistan also maintain an arsenal of nuclear weapons.