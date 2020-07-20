Senior Iraqi Kurdish leader Masoud Barzani has vowed that Iraqi Kurdistan will never be used for any aggressive purposes targeting the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Barzani, former President of the Iraqi Kurdistan region and leader of the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP), made the promise in a meeting with Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif in Erbil.

“The Kurdistan region will never turn into a place to threaten the interests and security of the Islamic Republic of Iran,” Barzani said in the meeting.

Barzani furthermore praised the important role of Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani, the Iranian leader of the Quds Force of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps who was murdered in a US terrorist attack in January.

“We have to tell the truth. On our first night, when we were attacked by ISIL (Daesh), Iran sent us two airplanes full of weapons. This was a great help for that moment,” Barzani said on the matter back in 2014.

Javad Zarif stated during themeeting that Tehran is always seeking friendly relations with Erbil and the Iraqi Kurdish population. The Foreign Minister of Iran visited the Kurdish leadership following high top visit to Baghdad, where he met with Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi and President Barham Salih.