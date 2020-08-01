A Kuwaiti newspaper had on Friday revealed major movements and reinforcements by the Israeli occupation army towards the northern region bordering Lebanon. The Al-Rai newspaper said it was probably the largest troop movement since the Second Lebanon War in July 2006.

Kuwait’s Al-Rai Newspaper published an article entitled “The largest Israeli military build-up on Lebanon’s border since 2006”, in which it has said that the occupying army had reinforced its forces in the northern region command sectors.

According to the article, the Israeli army has kept its forces on high alert, and border forces have been reinforced with sophisticated artillery, intelligence units and special forces.

It added that the reinforcements come with direct orders from Israeli Defence Minister Benny Gantz, officially in order to prevent “any attack” that Hezbollah might launch against Israeli targets in light of the current tension and Israeli fear of escalation.

“If Hezbollah tries to attack us and harm us, we will harm Hezbollah and harm the state of Lebanon, so I advise them not to play with us,” the Newspaper quoted the Israeli Defence Minister as saying.

The Zionist entity has been conducting highly aggressive moves towards Lebanon in recent weeks, often threatening with military aggression. The Zionists invaded and occupied parts of Lebanon between 1982 and 2000. In the year 2006, the entity attempted to invade Lebanon again, but was defeated by a coalition of forces led by Hezbollah.