A security source revealed the details of a specific security operation that led to the killing of the leader of Daesh (ISIS) in Yemen, Radwan Mohammed Hussein Qanan, known as Abu Al-Walid Al-Adani, along with a number of leaders of the criminal organisation during a military and security operation in Qaifah district of Bayda province.

“One of the criminal elements blew himself up upon contact with the security forces, and an exchange of fire ensued. As a result, three of the security forces died, and the leader of the criminal organisation known as Abu Walid al-Adani and those who were with him were all killed.”

The source noted that the operation was preceded by an intelligence effort and vigorous follow-up during the military operation that was carried out by the army and the Popular Committees in the districts of Qurashiya and Walad Rabie, where the siege was imposed on the leader of ISIS in Yemen.

The security forces found a number of explosive devices and belts that were stored in Daesh depots.

The source clarified that among the killed were other members of the leadership of Daesh, namely Suleiman Al-Adani, in charge of the workshops for manufacturing IEDs and explosive belts; Abu Muhammad Al-Adani, the former security officer of Daesh in Yemen; Hamid Abdo Mohammad Ali Anam, known as Khattab al-Ibbi, responsible for foreign relations and procurement in the organisation; Abdullah Musaad Mohammad al-Jarrah, one of the founders of ISIS in Bayda province.