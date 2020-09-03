Sheikh Rabeesh Ali Wahban, a leading member in the Islah Party, was killed on Wednesday during confrontations with the Yemeni army and the Popular Committees in Ma’rib province.

Sources reported that Sheikh Rabeesh Ali Wahban was killed along with dozens of his escorts in Wadi Medghal, during violent clashes with forces loyal to the National Salvation Government.

Moreover, a large number of military leaders of the Saudi-led coalition forces were killed in the battles in the outskirts of Mahliya and al-Rahba districts.

Informed sources stated that the coalition forces suffered heavy losses in equipment and lives, as a result of the joint attack launched on Tuesday evening by the Yemeni army forces and Popular Committees in Wadi al-Musharif and al-Qatina area in al-Rahba district.

The sources furthermore revealed that among the most prominent military leaders of the coalition forces who were killed in the battles, were Ali Saleh al-Jarashi al-Janahi, nicknamed “Al-Qatma”, a commander of the coalition forces in Qaniyah.