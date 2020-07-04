Saudi-led coalition forces have continued to violate the ceasefire agreement in Hodeidah province, with the aggression air forces launching 33 raids on five provinces in the past 24 hours, a security official told the Yemeni news agency Saba on Saturday.

According to the official, the forces of aggression committed 55 breaches, including establishing new of combat fortifications in Hodeidah.

The official added that the violations also included 16 artillery attacks, using 117 artillery shells, and 38 ceasefire breaches by gunfire.

Moreover, the mercenaries launched six artillery shells at civilians homes and farms in Jabalia area of Tuhayta district.

Mercenaries established new fighting fortifications north of the besieged Durayhmi district.

Coalition aircraft also launched three airstrikes targeting the telecommunications network in the Bani Sweid area of the Majaz district of Saada governorate, and two raids on the city of Haradh in Hajjah province.

In Ma’rib province, the aggression aircraft launched five raids on the districts of Sirwah and Majzar, and nine raids on the districts of Mahliyah and al- Abdiyah.

The official added that invading coalition warplanes waged 12 raids on various areas of al-Hazm district in Jawf province, and two raids on the al-Sawadiyah district in Bayda province.