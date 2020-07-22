The committee organising protest marches in Mahrah province, eastern Yemen, has announced its refusal of holding a demonstration in support for the UAE-backed Southern Transitional Council (STC) next Saturday in the city of al-Ghaydah, the capital of the province.

The sit-in committee, in a meeting on Tuesday, accused the Saudi-Emirati coalition, which it described as “the occupation,” of supporting the STC’s militias and their so-called demonstrations.

In a statement, the committee threatened to resume all its public activities, first of all, the implementation of an open sit-in protest in front of the gate of al-Ghaydah Airport, which was turned into a military barracks by Saudi occupation forces.

The committee stated it holds the Saudi-Emirati occupation fully responsible for any consequences or frictions resulting from the protests.

It furthermore affirmed its firm position in preserving and defending the state institutions of Yemen.

The statement indicated that the committee would call for the resumption of the popular uprising in all the directorates of Mahrah province, in order to defend the province.

The statement also called on the people of other Yemeni provinces to participate and stand up against the Saudi-Emirati occupation force, stressing that it will continue its struggle and peaceful defence of the province until the Saudi-Emirati occupation is removed.