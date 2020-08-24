The committee in charge of the peaceful sit-in protests against the presence of Saudi and Emirati forces in Mahrah province, has vowed to further address the armed abuses committed by the Saudi-Emirati coalition forces in the province.

Hamid Za’abinut, chairman of the Shihan Sit-in Committee, said in a press statement on Sunday night that “any presence of the Saudi occupation forces in the Shihan port and any attempt to destabilise the social peace in Mahrah province is rejected.”

“We will not stand idly by in the face of any aggression or violation by the Saudi occupation forces and their tools and militias in the district of Shihan and the province in general,” he added.

Za’abinut accused Hadi’s forces and the Islah Party of being a cover for the Saudi and Emirati occupation.

Local sources in the province confirmed that armed tribes in the province prevented the occupying Saudi forces from reaching the border crossing with Oman.

Saudi forces moved from al-Ghaydah Airport International Airport in the province, heading to the Shihen border crossing with Oman, the sources said.

The sources indicated that local tribes intercepted the Saudi occupation forces before they arrived at the port, and forced them to return to their camp.

“Clashes broke out after Saudi forces opened fire on tribal militants in the area, triggering the tribal militants to respond to the Saudi occupation forces and burning an armoured vehicle,” one of the sources said.

Salem Balhaf, spokesman for the Peaceful Sit-in Committee in Mahrah Province, said that these Saudi moves in the province are part of the kingdom’s efforts to “occupy Yemeni ports and control Mahrah so that they can remain here permanent.”

He added that the sit-in committee suspended its public activities against the Saudi presence in the province due to the coronavirus pandemic, but intends to resume it in the coming days.

Since the end of 2017, Saudi Arabia has pushed its forces into Mahrah province.

Mahrah has the longest coastline in Yemen, with an estimated 560 km overlooking the Arabian Sea.