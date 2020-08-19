Leaders of Mali’s recent military coup jage announced on Wednesday morning the formation of the so-called National Council for the Salvation of the People.

In a brief speech broadcasted on the country’s state television, the coup leaders said they were announcing the formation of a national council.

The group’s leaders pledged to hold new elections in the country and to transfer power to the newly elected government afterwards.

“We, the patriotic forces grouped together within the National Committee for the Salvation of the People (CNSP), have decided to take our responsibilities toward the people and towards history”, Colonel-Major Ismaël Wagué, Deputy Chief of Staff of the Air Force, announced on television channel ORTM. He added that all of Mali’s international agreements will be respected.

Malian President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita , during a brief speech on state television, announced his resignation from the presidency and the dissolution of both parliament and his government.

“I really have no choice but to submit, because I don’t want there to be bloodshed in order to for me to remain president,” he said.

Keita was elected president of Mali in 2013 and re-elected in 2018 with more than 60 percent of the vote in an election that the opposition questioned.