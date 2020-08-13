The Yemeni city of al-Buraiqeh has been witnessing a massive deployment of Saudi occupation forces since Wednesday morning, taking place before the planned return of the governor as agreed in the Riyadh Agreement.

Saudi forces in Aden have on Wednesday deployed hundreds of their troops and dozens of armoured vehicles in the vicinity of the coalition headquarters in al-Buraiqeh district, local sources said.

According to the sources, Saudi forces claimed that one of their officers in Aden was kidnapped recently.

Observers predicted that the Saudi military redeployment in Aden is a pre-emptive step to an upcoming raid of the tents of the soldiers set up in front of the gate of the coalition headquarters in Aden. This move would be a reaction to hundreds of military personnel recently protesting and demanding the payment of their salaries, which have been suspended for more than seven months.

Thousands of mercenary personnel in Saudi service have been protesting in front of the coalition headquarters for more than a month, amid the refusal of the coalition leadership to listen to their demands.