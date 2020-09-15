The Ministry of Information of Yemen has stated it will launch a major tweet storm campaign at 9:00 PM on Tuesday night, on the occasion of the 2,000th day of the Saudi aggression on Yemen.

Minister of Information Daifallah al-Shami called on the Yemeni people and the free people of world to actively participate in the campaign, in order to highlight the heinous crimes and violations committed against the Yemeni people during the past 2,000 days of Saudi-American aggression and suffocating blockade.

He noted the importance of the interaction of journalists and activists, in order to convey the oppression of the Yemeni people, in light of the continuing crimes of aggression and siege backed by the US and Israel with complicity of the UN.

Minister Al-Shami condemned the international silence over the past 2,000 days of horrific crimes committed by the Saudi-led aggression against the Yemeni people.

The crimes of the aggressors breach international and humanitarian norms, conventions and laws, and represents a flagrant violation of the will of the people, the statement emphasised.