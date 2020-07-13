Yemeni army forces have launched a large-scale military operation targeting several sensitive military bases and economic targets deep in Jizan, Najran and Asir provinces, in southern Saudi Arabia, the spokesmen of the Armed Forces of Yemen said in a statement on Monday.

According to the spokesman, the attack targeted Saudi aircraft hangars, pilots residence and the Patriot missile defence systems in Khamis Mushayt airbase ad well as other military targets at the Airports of Abha, Jizan and Najran.

The attack also hit a giant oil facility in the industrial zone of Jizan.

Spokesman Brigadier General Yahya Sare’e indicated that the attack was carried out with high-precision, using ballistic missiles which had not yet been openly introduced, as well as a large number of drones.

He confirmed that the missiles and drones hit theirs targets accurately, leaving heavy material casualties in the enemy ranks.

Moreover, the army spokesman claimed the responsibility for the attack that targeted the Taadaween camp in Ma’rib province in the middle of a meeting of Saudi military leaders and mercenaries. The attack left dozens of dead and wounded.

The army spokesman said that the operation came “in retaliation to the crimes of Saudi-led aggression, the latest of which is the crime in Hajjah, as well as the ongoing siege.

The attack coincided with the anniversary of the Massacre of Tanumah against Yemeni pilgrims. In this massacre that took place in 1920, over three thousand Yemeni pilgrims were slaughtered by gangs loyal to the Saudi monarchy.

Yahya Sare’e confirmed that “the Armed Forces continue to defend Yemen and its people until freedom and independence are achieved.”

Furthermore, he stressed that that Armed Forces “will not hesitate to carry out more painful strikes in the coming period, until the aggression is stopped and the siege is lifted.”