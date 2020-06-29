Journalists loyal to the Islah party, the Yemeni Branch of the Muslim Brotherhood, have appeared as guests on television in the Zionist entity of “Israel”. The same action was taken by Hani Ben Brik, vice president of the UAE-backed Southern Transitional Council.

The move came as an effort to show their “openness and engagement” with the issues of normalisation of ties with the Zionists.

Yemeni activists have circulated a photo of a journalist known to be a member of the Islah party, Mohammed al-Ahmadi, speaking with the “Israeli” news channel i24.

The i24 agency is an Arabic-language Israeli news channel specifically targeting the Arab community. The channel was opened in 2013 and based in Jaffa Port, Tel Aviv, with the second headquarters being in Luxembourg

Last week, Israel News Agency revealed secret meetings of the Zionist government with the STC, which it described it as “Israel’s new friend in the Arabian Peninsula.”

The appearance of Islah members on Zionist television may indicate a competition between the organisation and the South Yemeni separatists for getting in the Zionists’ good graces.