A high-ranking military commander loyal to Saudi-led coalition has survived an assassination attempt in Ma’rib province, local sources have said.

According to the sources an improvised explosive device (IED) exploded and targeted a military vehicle carrying the commander of the so-called 141st Infantry Brigade, Colonel Ali al-Shalif.

The sources indicated that unknown gunmen planted the explosive device under the military vehicle of Colonel Ali Al-Shalif in Ma’rib city.

The IED’s explosion left one of the commander’s bodyguards dead and destroyed the vehicle, the sources said.

This is the second time that Colonel Al-Shalif has survived assassination attempt. A month ago, he was betrayed by members of his own brigade at a site south of Camp Mas in Ma’rib.

Several members of the battalion were killed, while the fate of others remains unknown.