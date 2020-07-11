A high-ranking military commander loyal to Saudi-led coalition has survived an assassination attempt in Ma’rib province, local sources have said.
According to the sources an improvised explosive device (IED) exploded and targeted a military vehicle carrying the commander of the so-called 141st Infantry Brigade, Colonel Ali al-Shalif.
The sources indicated that unknown gunmen planted the explosive device under the military vehicle of Colonel Ali Al-Shalif in Ma’rib city.
The IED’s explosion left one of the commander’s bodyguards dead and destroyed the vehicle, the sources said.
This is the second time that Colonel Al-Shalif has survived assassination attempt. A month ago, he was betrayed by members of his own brigade at a site south of Camp Mas in Ma’rib.
Several members of the battalion were killed, while the fate of others remains unknown.
