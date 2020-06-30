Minister of Defence of Yemen, Major General Mohammed Nasser al-Atifi, has on Tuesday confirmed that the Yemeni Armed Forces will continue to carry out the strategic offensive operations in the geographical depth of the enemy, “in order to put an end to its arrogance, aggression, and brutal crimes against the Yemeni people.”

“The missile force and drones imposed their stamp on the reality of the confrontation, and reflected the military capabilities that Yemen possesses in order to deter aggression and target its strategic and vital locations,” the Defence Minister said in a statement to Saba news agency, in conjunction with the great success of the latest missile and drone operations against Riyadh.

Al-Atifi praised the courageous patriotic stances of the free Ma’rib tribes who stand side by side with the Armed Forces and Popular Committees, in order to rid themselves of the occupation.

He indicated that the liberation of Radman district and the areas of Qaniyah and Abdiah is a “qualitative achievement to enhance security and stability in Bayda province.”

The Minister of Defence noted that what is going on in the occupied southern and eastern provinces is regrettable, and renewed the call for all deceived and mislead people who are still fighting alongside the invasion and occupation forces, to “return to the path of righteousness and stand by the homeland and the people.”

“The political and military equations have changed in favour of Yemen, and the forces of aggression have been defeated. They no longer have another way other than leaving the country,” he said.