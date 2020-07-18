The head of the national Yemeni diplomatic delegation, Mohammed Abddulsalam, has on Saturday launched a verbal attack against the United Nations Special Envoy for Yemen, Martin Griffiths.

Mohammed Abdulsalam stressed that the United Nations Envoy has “become involved with the coalition forces on Yemen, and he has contributed to prolonging the absurd war and covering the effects of the unjust siege.”

“From his recent speech, it becomes clear that the UN Envoy has separated himself from his mission and from impartiality and fairness. He has become fully involved with the forces of aggression against Yemen, fully adopting their theses,” he said in a tweet on Saturday.

من حديثه الأخير يتضح أن مبعوث الأمم المتحدة قد انفصل عن مهمته وما تتطلب من حياديةوإنصاف وبات منخرطا مع قوى العدوان على اليمن متبنيا أطروحتهم بشكل كامل وهو بذلك يساهم في إطالة الحرب العدوانية العبثية ويغطي على آثار الحصار الظالم،وهذا التعاطي السلبي يجعل من صاحبه جزءا من المشكلة — محمد عبدالسلام (@abdusalamsalah) July 18, 2020

The National Salvation Government of Yemen has become increasingly wary of UN policies regarding the Saudi-led invasion of Yemen, accusing the UN of inaction in the face of continued Saudi aggression and war crimes.