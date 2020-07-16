Head of the national negotiating delegation, Mohammed Abdulsalam, has said on Wednesday that the Saudi-led coalition continues to commit crimes against civilians amidst an open blessing of the United Nations.

“Removing the Saudi-led coalition from the list of shame of violators of children’s rights, has encouraged them to continue committing brutal crimes against the Yemeni people,” Abdulsalam said.

He indicated that the coalition committed, in the span of just three days, two brutal massacres in Hajjah and Jawf provinces, which claimed the lives of dozens of civilians, most of them children and women.

Earlier in the day, the coalition aircraft bombed a wedding ceremony al-Masa’afah area, east of al-Hazm district in Jawf province, killing and wounding 31 people, including children.