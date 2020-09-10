Official spokesman for Ansarullah and head of national negotiating delegation, Mohammed Abdulsalam, launched a verbal attack on British Ambassador Michael Aron, following the latter’s remarks on the situation in Yemen.

“The British ambassador, as usual, issues directives and draws up policies on the independent country called the Republic of Yemen, unaware that the mercenaries and traitors that he meets do not even represent Yemen, as they just follow money and sell the country,” said Mohammed Abdulsalam in a statement on Thursday.

He stressed that the Yemeni people do not accept foreign guardianship and blatant interference in their affairs from anyone, and considers the US-British squawking an explicit expression of the failure of the aggression.

“Whenever the tool fail to achieve their goals, the real driver of aggression appears in such circumstances, raising its ideology, showing its scream, not being satisfied with running the United Nations according to its interests and ambitions,” he added.

Mohammed Abdulsalam continued by saying “the world knows that the aggression and siege on Yemen is a US-British decision, that is implemented by their tools such as Saudi Arabia and the UAE.

Abdulsalam also attacked the United Nations, which he said has “remained silent.”

“The UN settles for flattery, deception and justification for those who refuse to stop the aggression, lift the siege and go for a comprehensive and just political solution,” he added

Abdulsalam called for an immediate cessation of the war through a comprehensive ceasefire, and a complete end to the blockade by land, sea and air, in order to allow the political solution to take its natural course.