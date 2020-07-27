The Head of the national diplomatic delegation of Yemen, Mohamed Abdulsalam, has stated that “the United Nations since its establishment, has never left the American and British cloak.”

The head of the national delegation noted in an interview with the 26 September newspaper that was published on Sunday, that the countries of aggression and the United Nations do not deal positively with any peace initiative.

“They do not want a just peace, they want us to surrender.”

According to Saba News Agency, Abdulsalam criticized the role of UN envoy for Yemen, Martin Griffiths and went on saying “If the envoy continues with these actions, his days are over and we do not put his days aside so he may have decided at the end of this stage to take sides in this way

We are used to it, by past envoys, that at the end of their period, they try to improve their position with the countries of aggression, perhaps to have political gains or other things in the future”.

“The UN envoy has an opportunity if he can exploit it, and present a real vision for the project of stopping the aggression, lifting the blockade, introducing humanitarian aid and ending the blockade, or at least issuing a clear position,” he added.

The head of the national delegation also confirmed that the accusation of the UN envoy that Sana’a delays payment of salaries was “a clear fabrication”.

Abdulsalam noted that over five years of aggression has proved to the Yemeni people, politicians, and free national forces that the only option is to confront the aggression.

“These initiatives demonstrate that we are keen to encourage the parties, including the countries of aggression, to reach a serious peace,” he said.

He said the army and Popular Committees have achieved a historic achievement for the Yemeni people, who have recorded the greatest heroism, sacrifice, and redemption.

“The Yemeni people have made the aggression and blockade an opportunity to build strong military capabilities that protect the country’s security and stability,” Abdulsalam said.

Abdulsalam pointed out that the national delegation communicates with all parties, including the countries of aggression, including the United States of America and the United Kingdom.

“We sit with them, not in the framework of dependency or in the context of accepting directives or receiving orders from them, but we sit as a representative representing the Yemeni people”, he added.

He stressed that the siege on the Yemeni people is a war crime that can never be tolerated, and is no different from the crime of aggression.

With regard to the position of Oman, the head of the national delegation explained that Oman was one of the first countries to stand against the Saudi aggression, and stated that war could not serve peace and stability.

He said that Yemen considers the Sultanate of Oman as a model of a neighbouring country that does not have a harmful agenda against the Yemeni people, and does not interfere in their sovereignty.

“Russia can play a positive role in the Yemeni file,” he said. “The Russian position, especially in the last two years, is better than in the past, and we have exceptional contacts with Russia, and we are exchanging many relevant ideas that have to do with Yemeni affairs. If this development in the Russian position continues, it will be positive and will serve stability and peace in the region,” he added.

The Head of the National Delegation stressed that Russia, with its relations and presence in the UN Security Council, is capable of putting forward many ideas regarding the creation of new international resolutions for Yemen, in order to impose an end to the aggression and the blockade.

Source: Saba