Head of the national negotiating delegation Mohamed Abdulsalam has on Wednesday vowed “a harsh response” to the Saudi-led coalition’s targeting of the capital Sana’a and several Yemeni provinces.

The senior diplomat condemned the United Nations and international community for their hypocrisy, pointing out that the Saudi-led invaders bomb Yemen continuously with very little condemnation while Yemeni retaliatory strikes are often denounced.

Abdulsalam said that “faced with this imbalance in scales, our dear people have no options but to adhere to their right to defence. They stand at the side of the army and Popular Committees, to carry out the harshest operations.”