Leading member in the Supreme Political Council, Mohammed Ali al-Houthi, has commented on the dismissal of the supreme commander of the joint forces of the invading coalition, Lieutenant General Fahd bin Turki bin Abdulaziz,.

“The decision to dismiss bin Turki is good, if it is done in order to stop the war, ” Mohammed al-Houthi said in a tweet.

“The decision comes following the failure of the Saudi-led coalition and the United Arab Emirates in Yemen, and the involvement of the leaders of the coalition in financial corruption related to arms deals and the salaries of recruits to protect the border and in Yemen, and the establishment of the crown prince’s authority.”

The Saudi Press Agency (SPA) quoted a statement issued by the Royal Court in Riyadh, that the royal orders ended the service of Lieutenant General Fahd bin Turki bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, commander of the joint forces, by referring him to retirement and to judicial investigation.

The orders “decided to assign Lt. Gen. Mutlaq bin Salem bin Mutlaq Al-Azima, with the Deputy Chief of the General Staff, to carry out the work of the Joint Forces Commander,” and also included the referral of a number of officers and civil servants in the Ministry of Defence for investigation.

The Saudi government, led de facto by crown prince Muhammad bin Salman (MBS), is notorious for engaging in periodic purges of the military and within the al-Saud family, in order to safeguard the power of MBS and his supporters.