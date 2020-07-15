Leading member in the Supreme Political Council, Mohammed Ali al-Houthi, has said on Tuesday that the blockade imposed by Saudi-led coalition is “the cause of the crises being experienced by Yemeni citizens, including fuel shortage, salary interruption, famine, destroyed infrastructure and others.”

Regarding the Safer oil storage vessel al-Houthi indicated that the coalition has prevented the introduction of much-needed diesel oil into the Safer reservoir since 2016.

“If there is seriousness, not evasiveness, then the United Nations should start the first step by sending the fuel oil to operate the reservoir’s boilers.”

The Safer floating oil storage facility has been under a state of severe structural damage and lack of necessary repairs due to the Saudi-led blockade, which has prevented experts and technicians to access the vessel and conduct necessary upkeep. The Safer is under constant threat of suffering a catastrophic oil breach, which could leak up to 1.14 million barrels of oil into the sea.