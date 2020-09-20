Mohammed Ali al-Houthi has on Sunday rejected what he described as a “UN moves to serve the Saudi-led coalition on the matter of the payment of salaries.”

In a tweet, Al-Houthi accused the United Nations of supporting the coalition’s goal to fight the military and security institutions of Yemen, noting that it is seeking to adopt a salary clause in its proposals that excludes the employees of these two institutions.

أستغرب إصرار الأمم المتحدة في الانسياق وراء هدف التحالف في محاربة المؤسستين العسكرية والأمنية

حيث تقصر بند الرواتب في كل مقترحاتها الجهات المدنية فقط وهو لازال مقترحا

ألا تعلم بأن للمنتمين للمؤسستين العسكرية والأمنية أسرا شملها التعداد السكاني للجمهورية اليمنية صارت مهددةبالمجاعة — محمد علي الحوثي (@Moh_Alhouthi) September 19, 2020

He also expressed surprise and dismay, reminding the United Nations that those belonging to these official institutions were included in the population of the Republic of Yemen and are being threatened by famine just like most other people in Yemen.

Al-Houthi’s remarks coincide with ongoing meetings in Switzerland on the sidelines of a round of UN-sponsored round of negotiations.