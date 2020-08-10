Mohammed al-Houthi has mocked the UAE’s announcement of reuniting a Jewish family.

Mohammed al-Houthi, said in a tweet: “The UAE’s bringing Jews to the UAE for the synagogue they are building there, in order to decorate its image to the world as a humanitarian act.”

الامارات تستقدم اليهود للامارات من أجل الكنيس الذي يقومون ببنائه في الامارات ويصورون للعالم أنه فعل انساني

فهل نسيت الامارات أنها قامت بتشريد الملايين من الشعب اليمني وجوعتهم بمشاركتها في تحالف العدوان

وان الآلف من اليمنيين مرضى اوعالقين في مطارات العالم تم منعهم اوعودتهم

لليمن pic.twitter.com/2NGbsUnZ8E — محمد علي الحوثي (@Moh_Alhouthi) August 9, 2020

“Has the UAE forgotten that it has displaced millions of Yemenis and caused their hunger by participating in the Saudi-led aggression coalition, and that thousands of Yemenis are sick or trapped in the world’s airports because it has prevented from returning to Yemen?” he added.