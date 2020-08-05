Supreme Political Council member Mohammed Ali al-Houthi expressed Yemen’s solidarity with the government and people of Lebanon on the occasion of the the explosion in Beirut’s port area.

“We offer condolences to the families of the victims and wishes of healing to the wounded. We are present to assist our brothers in the Lebanese Republic however possible,” Mohammed Ali al-Houthi told Saba News.

Al-Houthi called on Yemenis living in Lebanon to donate blood to the victims of the blast, in response to the appeal of the Lebanese Prime Minister and the Lebanese Ministry of Health, as well as calling on Yemenis to contribute to relief work in coordination with the responsible authorities there.