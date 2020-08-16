Mohammed Ali al-Houthi, a senior leader in Ansarullah has said that Saudi Arabia has no intention of negotiating with Yemen, nor does it have a real vision for peace.

Al-Houthi indicated that they are in direct dialogue with Saudi Arabia, but said the contacts do not amount to actual negotiations.

“The war between us and Saudi Arabia is still open unless the aggression against us stops,” al-Houthi told Al-Jazeera news channel.

Mohammed al-Houthi called on the UN Envoy to Yemen Martin Griffiths to change his way of negotiating if he wants to succeed in Yemen.

Mohammed al-Houthi furthermore welcomed the intervention of United Nations experts to repair the Safer oil tanker, but said that the presence of a third party is necessary.