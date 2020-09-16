Top member in the Supreme Political Council of Yemen, Mohammed Ali al-Houthi has spoken in the occasion of the 2,000th day of Yemen facing Saudi-led aggression, as well as three decision by the UAE and Bahrain to normalise relations with the Zionist entity in Washington.

“After 2,000 days of aggression, Yemen today represents pride and defence against tyrants, the US and Israel,” Mohammed al-Houthi said, noting that the Yemeni people “have a real, wise and strong leadership.”

“The Emiratis, Saudis and those on their side bow their heads in shame for the Zionists, and fight against our people who have not attacked them.”

He pointed out that Yemen sees these regimes as a farce, a disappointment and a humiliation.

Mohammed Ali al-Houthi advised the countries that are open to normalisation with Israel to retreat back from this degrading decision.

He called on them to “be peaceful with the people of their own nations,” stressing that today these countries do not represent Islam nor Arab principles, but rather represent the worst forms of decadence.