Leading member in the Supreme Political Council, Mohammed Ali al-Houthi had stressed that the warnings issued by the Saudi-led coalition countries regarding the potential disaster ensuing from the Safer oil tanker are “not caused by fear for the environment, as they claim.”

Mohammed Ali al-Houthi explained in tweets that “these warnings are an attempt by the aggression to evade responsibility for the disaster they have caused by arbitrarily violating the law, by blockading the ship and all of Yemen, and by their criminal military actions declaring the Safer a military target.”

Al-Houthi furthermore pointed out that the US is working to mislead the world by claiming that they are protecting inter international agreements, while their practical reality is far from what they claim.”

“The one who calls for the commitment of the agreements is the US Secretary of State, who did not abide by its own agreements with China, Russia or Iran, and did not abide by the decision of the Congress of its own administration.”

The US Congress called for an end to American support to the aggression coalition, but was overruled by the Trump administration.

“The US Secretary of State has Prevented the entry of gasoline and the sale of oil since 2015. They are the main cause of any environmental disaster that may occur,” Al-Houthi added.

The leading Ansarullah member also commented on the UN decision to send an emergency team to the Safer floating oil platform in order to salvage the vessel.

“Since the approval [of the plan], the United Nations has not made the first step regarding the Safer oil tanker. We are still waiting for the team,” he concluded.