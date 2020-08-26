The Association of Mothers of Abductees has on Tuesday called for disclosing m the fate of 38 people who have been missing for four years, likely being held in secret prisons in the southern city of Aden.

The call came during a protest vigil carried out by the mothers of abductees on Tuesday, in front of the judicial compound in Aden.

A statement issued the association stressed the need not to delay the legal procedures used to release detainees and other abducted people.

The statement vowed to continue the protests until the fate of their children is revealed and all those detained in Aden’s prisons are released.

Saudi and UAE forces continue to arrest anyone who criticises their occupation or calls for the departure of the occupation forces from Aden.