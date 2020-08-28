Egypt’s Interior Ministry has confirmed in a statement on Friday that it has arrested Muslim Brotherhood leader Mahmoud Ezzat during a raid on an apartment in a residential area of Cairo.

According to the statement, Mahmoud Ezzat was arrested at an apartment in the New Cairo neighbourhood, east of the capital.

The statement claimed that Ezzat had reached out to the leaders of the Brotherhood abroad through encrypted programs. Security forces found “a number of computers, mobile phones with encrypted programs to secure his communications and management of the leaders and members of the organisation inside and outside the country,” the statement read.

The Muslim Brotherhood is a banned organisation in Egypt, and is considered a major potential threat to the rule of President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi.