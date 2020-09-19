The fourth round of Yemeni negotiations on the prisoners’ file have continued on Saturday for the second day in a row, taking place in the municipality of Montreux, in the suburbs of Geneva, Switzerland.

An informed source stated that Friday’s three sessions discussed what was accomplished in the negotiation sessions in the Jordanian capital of Amman, and reviewed the lists of prisoners to find out who remained in captivity and who were released during the previous stage within local mediation.

The source confirmed that the national delegation of Yemen has handed all the statements required to review the lists, while the Saudi-led party handed only some of them, in the hope that their lists would be completed today.

The source added that the lists would be subject to review by the two parties during the next 24 hours, before moving to discuss the implementation plan for the deal under the supervision of the United Nations and the International Committee of the Red Cross.