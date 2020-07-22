Fighting resumed Wednesday in the southwestern countryside of Taiz province, between Islah Party militants and UAE-backed factions.

Local sources said that clashes broke out in the district of Dhaba, on the western outskirts of the Al-Shamaytin Directorate.

The clashes have expanded in the past few hours in the areas of the al-Markez, Ghabyra, Samsarah, Tabat al-Zinoub and Wadi Bani Hammad, the sources said.

The death toll from the clashes was not released.

These developments come just two days after a shaky truce was imposed by social and political pressures on both sides of the conflict, represented by Al-Islah and Tariq Saleh’s forces.

Each side is trying to exclude the other from being in this (…) advanced point on the Bab al-Mandab line on Yemen’s west coast, amid reports of Turkish efforts to establish a base there.

Recent developments indicate that the conflict in the al-Hujarya district is unlikely to stop soon