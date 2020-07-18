The military media of the Yemeni Armed Forces has on Wednesday released video footage showing Yemeni forces attacking the Saudi-led aggression coalition and its mercenaries in Ma’rib province, east of Yemen.

The video showed the army taking control over several military sites in the al-Abadiah district

It also showed armed confrontations between the army and the mercenaries in the district.

According to the military media, the invading coalition and its mercenaries suffered heavy casualties during the battles.