The Saudi-led aggression coalition against Yemen has recently moved to change the name of a Yemeni island in aerial maps.

Aerial images of Google Maps showed that the UAE occupation changed the name of the Island of Abd al Kuri, located within the Socotra archipelago, to “Kilmia”.

The island of Abd al Kuri is located to the west of the islands of Samhah and Darsah.

According to information published by the Yemeni Press Agency in mid-August, the UAE has established a joint operations room with the Israeli navy underground in the camp, which was recently created in the area of Ras Qatinan, southwest of Socotra, towards the islands of Samaha and Abd al Kuri, and the Horn of Africa.

It noted Israeli Navy has been able to install multi-tasking systems for modern surveillance systems and radars,on small-scale spy submarines, similar to drones, which will be used for the first time outside the waters of the Zionist entity.

Military analysts said that the installation of Israeli tracking systems towards the islands of Abd al Kuri are a clear threat to international navigation in the Gulf of Aden and the Strait of Bab al-Mandeb.