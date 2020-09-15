The head of the National Committee for Prisoner Affairs, Abdulqadir al-Mortadha, has announced on Tuesday that the Yemeni delegation will resume the negotiations with the Saudi-led party on humanitarian files, specifically the matter of prisoners, in Geneva under the UN auspices.

“We will fly soon from Sana’a International Airport to Geneva, in order to participate in completing discussions on the file of prisoners and detainees, under the auspices of the United Nations,” al-Mortadha said on Twitter this evening.

سنتحرك بعد قليل من مطار صنعاء الدولي الى ( جنيف)

للمشاركة في استكمال النقاشات الخاصة بملف الأسرى والمعتقلين برعاية الإمم المتحدة..

نأمل أن يكتب الله لهذه، الجولة النجاح

وأن نشهد قريبًا إنفراجة في هذا الملف الإنساني. — عبدالقادر المرتضى (@abdulqadermortd) September 15, 2020

Al-Mortadha expressed his hope that this tour of negotiations would be successful and will witness a breakthrough in the humanitarian file.