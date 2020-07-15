At least nine civilians were killed and seven others were wounded , including five children in an initial toll, in Saudi-led coalition airstrikes on Jawf province, a security official said.

According to the official, the aggression warplanes destroyed three houses with their residents still inside them in the al-Mesa’afah area, east of Hazm district.

The official confirmed that the crime resulted in the death of nine citizens, including one child and two women, in addition to injuring seven others, including five children

On Sunday, a Saudi-led airstrike killed nine member of the Majali family in Washha district of Hajjah province, northern Yemen.