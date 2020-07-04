BY Damir Nazarov

Throughout June 2020, there were new attacks by the Iraqi Islamic Resistance against American positions in Baghdad.

The partisan attacks signal that the Americans are in the crosshairs, and if the occupiers do not leave Iraq voluntarily, the local resistance is quite capable of organising large-scale military operations.

There are currently five known active resistance groups openly opposing US presence: Usbat al-Thaereen, Ashab-al-Kahf, the Thulfiqar Forces, Thawrat Al-Eshreen Al-Thaniya and Tha’ar al-Muhandis.

More than others, the media space has discussed the group Usbat al-Thaereen, Or League of the Revolutionaries, recently. For example, famous publicist Elijah J. Magnier, a supporter of the Axis of Resistance, has discussed the Sunni origin of the faction.

Pro-American analyst Husham Alhashimi claims that the emergence of new Islamic groups is the “result of the activation of Shiite guerrillas, known for their experience of resisting the occupation forces in 2003-2008.”

In principle, it is absolutely not important what the origin of Usbat al-Thaereen and other factions is. The essence of what is happening is the presence of Islamic resistance groups ready for a liberation war against the Americans and their allies.

In fact, the appearance of these partisans is a warning to the occupiers.

The Iraqi Islamic Resistance is still giving the Americans a chance to leave Iraq. The attacks of the mobile groups of the mentioned factions are only a minimal part of what can be organised by the Hashd al-Shaabi (Popular Mobilisation Units), which is loyal to the Axis of Resistance.

For example, the actions of an unofficial bloc called the “Islamic Resistance of Iraq” earlier made it clear that they were waiting in the wings to “punish the occupiers.”

Back in February, Harakat Hezbollah al-Nujaba showed footage of its surveillance of the Americans. In early June, resistance group Ansarullah al-Awfiya conducted military exercises on the border with Syria, indicating that the organization is ready to resist “any enemy”.

Finally, the famous Kataeb Hezbollah regularly announces its readiness to expel the Great Satan from Iraq and the Islamic World as a whole.

The Islamic Resistance forces issue warnings to the imperialists and periodically send signals as if to hurry the occupiers to leave Iraq.

However, the Yankees continue to parasitize in Iraq. Therefore, if the Iraqi government is weak in implementing the result of the vote of the country’s parliament on the need to drive out the Americans, the representatives of the Islamic Resistance will go to work.

In such a case, those who served the imperialists faithfully will also fall under the attack of the Resistance.

It should be added that some state and religious figures, such as Muqtada al-Sadr and the chief Mufti of the Sunni community, Mahdi al-Sumadai, have experience in military confrontation with the invaders. Therefore, in the event of a popular uprising to eliminate the American presence, it will not be difficult for them to mobilise thousands of volunteers to eliminate the imperialists.

Iraqis are ready to avenge the death of the great heroes Qassem Suleimani and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis. And under the attack of the forces of the Islamic Revolution, the regional satellites of the Great Satan will fall.