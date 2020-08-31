The General Command of the Egyptian Armed Forces said its forces have destroyed 317 shelters and warehouses of explosive materials belonging to terrorist elements, and eliminated 73 of their troops in north Sinai.

“A total of 317 dens, hideouts and stores where explosive materials were kept in northern Sinai by militants were destroyed,” the Egyptian army said in a statement.

According to the statement, the armed forces carried out “qualitative operations” in which, two other militants were killed and another was injured.

The air forces also destroyed nine four-wheel drive vehicles loaded with weapons and ammunition while they tried to penetrate the country’s western borders, the statement continued.

The armed forces confirmed their continued efforts to eradicate the terrorist presence in Sinai.