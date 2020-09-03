Yemen’s Minister of Oil and Minerals in the National Salvation Government, Ahmed Daress, has said more than 600 million Yemen riyals worth of Ma’rib refinery revenues are being sent away every day to exiled Hadi government in Saudi Arabia.

“We do not recognise any agreement that the mercenaries conclude with any country to control oil resources,” the Oil Minister stressed in a statement to Al-Masirah TV channel.

Daress pointed out that Ma’rib refineries produce between 84 to 90 locomotives of gas per day, as well as 9,200 barrels of benzene, diesel and mazout, and their revenues exceed 600 million Yemeni riyals.

The minister furthermore indicated that the mercenaries have looted no less than 18 million barrels of oil in 2018, and a whopping 29 million barrels of oil in 2019, with a value of over 300 billion Yemeni riyals.