Over 7,250 Yemeni children have been killed and wounded as a result of the Saudi-led aggression coalition’s air attacks on Yemen since March 2015. This was reported by the Yemeni Center for Human Rights.

The Center confirmed in its first report that the air attacks by the coalition have killed 3,468 children and injured 3, 804 others between 2015 and 2020.

The report indicated that 91% of the total child casualties resulted from airstrikes by the countries of the coalition of aggression.

It also pointed out that more than 5.5 million children are at risk of childhood diseases, with the lack of healthcare and nutritional services due to the sea, land and air blockade imposed by the aggression countries.