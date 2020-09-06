The Ministry of Transport in Sanaa on Sunday said that more than one million patients are at risk of death due to the lack of medicines that need to be transported through the air, in light of the continued closure of Sana’a International Airport.

In a statement issued Sunday on the occasion of the passage of four years of Saudi-led coalition’s air blockade on Sanaa International Airport, the ministry indicated that the closure of the airport has exacerbated the humanitarian situation and has already led to the death of 80,000 patients who needed to travel for treatment.

“More than 450,000 patients are still in urgent need of travel for treatment, and 25 to 30 patients die every single day due to the continued closure of the airport,” the ministry added.

The statement revealed that more than 65,000 patients suffering from cancer are now threatened with death, as a result of the continued closure of the airport by the coalition, as well as more than 12,000 patients with kidney failure who need urgent kidney transplantation surgery.

According to the statement, one patient out of every ten travelers who had to travel through Aden and Sayoun airports, dies due to travel hardship, road accidents, and the arbitrary measures they were exposed to by the invaders.

The ministry referred in its statement to the fact that the continued closure of Sana’a Airport has prevented more than four million foreign expatriates from returning to their homeland to visit their families, while thousands of students lost their scholarships abroad.

The coalition’s closure of Sanaa International Airport has isolated Yemen, restricted the freedom of millions of its people, and disrupted access to vital and commercial supplies.