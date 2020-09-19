Leader of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad Movement, Khaled al-Batsh has confirmed that the Israeli enemy has begun its latest clash against the Axis of Resistance with the arrival of its bases at Iran’s borders in the UAE and in Socotra island in Yemen.

The Palestinian resistance leader called for an armed resistance in the West Bank to oppose the Zionist plans.

“When Israeli enemy bases reach Iran’s borders and Socotra in Yemen, it means that direct engagement with the Axis of Resistance has begun,” al-Batsh told Al-Masirah TV in a televised interview on Friday night.

He added: “Today the facts unfold, and the axis of Palestine will win. In every battle, it is necessary to distinguish between truth and falsehood (…) Today we are in front of two camps, a camp of surrender and that of the Axis of Resistance and support for the Palestinian people.”

“The illusion of normalisation will be dispelled by the sound of guns on the occupied territory of Palestine,” he continued. “[Some] Arab regimes are on Washington’s side, working for Trump and signing agreements without access to them, as has been the case with the Bahrain and UAE regimes. America has moved its embassy to Jerusalem and declared it the capital of the Israeli entity. Whoever goes to normalise with the enemy is giving up on Jerusalem.”

He proceeded by saying: “It is unfortunate to hear that other Arab countries will join the train of normalisation with the enemy. If Saudi Arabia joins, it is lining up with the enemies of the Palestinian cause.”

Al-Batsh noted that this trot of Arab regimes to normalize with the Israeli enemy is not surprising at all.

“We are not shocked by what is happening, because the “Arab Peace Initiative” recognises Israel. What is new is that some Arab regimes now [openly] align themselves with the Israeli enemy,” he said.

“We do not accept the “Arab peace initiative” and consider it an Arab Balfour declaration for the Israeli entity because it recognises Israel. Even the two-state solution that is accepted by the PLO, is no longer recognised by the Israeli enemy. The Palestinian Authority must be clearer.”

“The enemy will begin its battle to displace the people of the West Bank and will tighten the siege on it, and we believe it will be concentrated in the West Bank, and it will be comprehensive even towards the authority. Armed resistance must be launched in the West Bank,” he said.

“We are committed to our choice and our people and to prepare for confrontation in the West Bank and Gaza. The choice of popular resistance does not eliminate the option of armed resistance, as evidenced by the recent bombing of Ashdod. All forms of resistance are our choice,” he added.

“Palestine is the central issue of the nation and its centrality will not change because of the jog of some Arab regimes for normalisation,” he stressed. “Despite the war imposed on the Yemeni people, we see hundreds of thousands of people coming out in support of Palestine, and we count on the awareness of the people. The countries who have agreed to normalisation with the Israelis have doomed themselves to failure,” he said.